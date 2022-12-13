Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,357 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

BAC opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

