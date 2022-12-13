Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $351,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 359.9% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,363,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,572,000 after buying an additional 233,639 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,017,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IEFA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.
