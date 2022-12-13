Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,496,000 after acquiring an additional 312,819 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 203,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

