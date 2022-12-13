Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 583.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,232.22.

NYSE:DEO opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

