Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 344.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,073 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 58.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

