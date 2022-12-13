Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 599.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

