Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

