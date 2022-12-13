Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

