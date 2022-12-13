Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.