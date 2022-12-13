Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.31 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

