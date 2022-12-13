Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.