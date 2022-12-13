Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

