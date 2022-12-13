Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

