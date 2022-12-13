Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 22,937 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

