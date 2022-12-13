Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 41,569 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,569 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

