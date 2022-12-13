StockNews.com Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

ERIC stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

