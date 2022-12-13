StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.76. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.