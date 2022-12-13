Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

