Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

