Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $905,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of PGR opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

