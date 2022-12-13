Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $826,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,786,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.