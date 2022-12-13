Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 128 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

EL stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

