Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 132 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

