Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 161 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

VMC opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.