Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 426 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.81 and a 200-day moving average of $440.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

