Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 5,646 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $464.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.