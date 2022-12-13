Summit Global Investments Acquires 319 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

TDY opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.