Summit Global Investments Buys 575 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $249.62 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

