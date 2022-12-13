Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,948 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.3 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

