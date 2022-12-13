Summit Global Investments Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

About Sanofi

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

