Summit Global Investments Sells 350 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

