Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $334.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.29.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

