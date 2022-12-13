Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after buying an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TECK opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.