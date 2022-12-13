Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Rent the Runway, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RENT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rent the Runway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 19.4 %

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 390.03%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

