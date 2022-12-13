The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 744.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

