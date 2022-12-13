The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,867 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $489,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

