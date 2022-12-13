The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Southern Stock Up 3.9 %

SO opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

