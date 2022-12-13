Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.