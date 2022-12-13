Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

