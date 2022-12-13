U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

USB stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.