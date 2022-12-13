Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNBLF. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.11) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

