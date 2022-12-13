Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

