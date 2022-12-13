United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Up 30.9 %

UIHC stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

