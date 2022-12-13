Utah Retirement Systems Sells 17,981 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 165.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $124,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

