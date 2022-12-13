Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

