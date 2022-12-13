Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.