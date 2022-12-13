W Advisors LLC Buys 4,230 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

