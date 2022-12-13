W Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,173 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

