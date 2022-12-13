W Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.