W Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.