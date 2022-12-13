W Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

W Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

