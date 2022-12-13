W Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

W Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,222,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

